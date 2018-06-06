Middleton Camera Club raises thousands for Disabled Photographers’ Society

Middleton Camera Club hosted a charity evening featuring a talk by internationally renowned landscape photographer Charlie Waite.

Lyn Phillips, club secretary, said: “The idea arose when Charlie saw our pop-exhibitions in empty shops in the town and, from there, grew into the largest event ever held by the club. With 150 guests to accommodate, we were thrilled when Father William offered the use of St Nicholas’ Church in Middleton on Sea, which provided the perfect venue and we are extremely grateful to Tesco, Morrisons, Costa Coffee, Caffé Nero and McDonalds who provided all of the refreshments. Thanks to our guests, our sponsors, the trade stands and the companies that gifted wonderful raffle and auction items we raised more than £2,000 for the Disabled Photographers’ Society - double our expectations! If you would like to find out more about Middleton Camera Club check out our website (www.middletoncameraclub.weebly.com) or pop along and say hello to us at the Middleton Summer Fair in July.”