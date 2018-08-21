Memorial service held at church

A short service and wreath laying was held at Clymping Parish Church on Saturday.

At 2.45pm on August, 18, 1940 German Junkers 87 Stukas dive bombed Ford Airfield.

The war memorial

This attack killed 28 and woundedg 75.

There is a memorial cross in the War Grave section of Clymping Parish Church, which is where the service was held.

Buried here are 10 of those who lost their lives as a result of enemy action.

The gathering began at the hour of the attack.

It was attended by elderly RAF personnel.

Many wreaths were laid, including one by Henry Burrell for Climping Parish Council.