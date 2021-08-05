According to the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team, a concerned member of the public raised the alarm just before 2.30pm on Wednesday (August 4).

"The team managed to get eyes on the two boys and we carefully went out to them, spoke to them and managed to get them back safely on to the main path," a Coastguard spokesperson said.

"Safety advice was given as they could have got stuck in the mud or cut off by the incoming tide depending how long they were planning on being there.

Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team at Medmerry Nature Reserve

"Both boys were very apologetic and the first informant certainly did the right thing by calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard."

In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial and ask for the Coastguard.

The spokesperson added: "The coast and the sea can catch you out whether you’re local or not. Our message remains: call 999 Coastguard if you’re in trouble.