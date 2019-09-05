Mayday emergency call after yacht catches fire in Selsey

A fire broke out on a yacht with two people on board in Selsey yesterday (Wednesday).

According to Selsey Lifeboat Station, its RNLI all-weather lifeboat was called shortly after 4.30pm to a 'mayday emergency call' from a 26ft yacht with two people on board reporting an engine fire, three miles west of Selsey Bill.

Having already been sent on exercise nearby, a Hayling RNLI lifeboat was on scene transferring a crewman to the yacht and attempting to tow the vessel, by the time the Selsey ALB arrived.

A spokesman said: "Hayling lifeboat was struggling to make headway towing the yacht so the Selsey ALB took over the tow to the entrance to Chichester Harbour.

"The yacht had been on passage from Littlehampton to Gosport and after passing Selsey was struggling with the prevailing weather so started the engine but the conditions proved too much and it overheated resulting in a lot of black smoke.

"When the vessel reached the entrance to Chichester Harbour Selsey ALB dropped the tow and Hayling lifeboat established an alongside tow with the yacht and continued into the harbour to Sparkes Marina where it was safely berthed alongside.

"Selsey ALB was released by the coastguards at 6.01pm and returned to Selsey beaching at 6.45pm."