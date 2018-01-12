‘Massive explosion’ heard near Bracklesham

People living in the Bracklesham Bay area have reported hearing a ‘huge bang’ which ‘shook’ the whole area this afternoon.

Several people have contacted police with concerns after seeing a bomb disposal unit in the area and hearing a loud explosion at around 4.30pm.

Sussex Police has just tweeted a reply to one Medmerry Park Holiday Village resident, saying Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) had conducted a controlled explosion on ordnance nearby.

Military munitions and are often found on Medmerry Beach, with Selsey Coastguard posting videos of controlled ordnance explosions on New Year’s Eve.