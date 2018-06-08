Marathon swimmer Ross on Sussex leg of epic UK journey

Disorientating fog, extreme wetsuit chafing and tackling the world’s busiest shipping lane - it’s all in a day’s work for Ross Edgley as he attempts to become the first man to swim around Great Britain.

Ross is currently making his way to Brighton and is due to go past Worthing this weekend as he works his way along the Sussex coast.

Today (Friday June 8) Ross will be exactly one week in to his epic journey.

Following him on board his support boat are a team of oceanographers collecting water samples all around the British coastline to aid research on the state of our environment.

This is just some of the work that Ross is trying to draw attention to with his Great British Swim.

Ross Edgley’s Great British Swim began in Margate on Friday June 1.

He plans to swim the distance of 3,200km across 100 days without setting foot on land, completing the equivalent of crossing the English Channel every 24 hours.

The 32-year-old’s previous feats include completing a marathon while dragging a Mini Cooper and rope climbing the equivalent height (8,848m) of Mount Everest inside 24 hours.

You can follow Ross’ journey via a live tracker.