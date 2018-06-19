Man takes on Brighton to Bognor challenge to mark all-clear from cancer

‘I am not walking I am dancing’, that is the update from Gary Broughton this morning as he set off on his Brighton Pier to Bognor Pier walk in aid of cancer research.

The 28.8 mile challenge marks the 46-year-old Bognor resident getting the all-clear on May 31, having first visited the hospital concerned about changes to a couple of spots back in April.

Now, sporting a six inch scar where a tumour was removed from his leg, the television extra and aspiring model plans to celebrate.

He said: “When I got the diagnosis it was cancer I thought that is it, my career is over.

“You can imagine, for seven weeks, how panicked I was – it was horrendous.”

However just days after getting his first modelling contract, Gary got the good news from the hospital and headed to the tattoo parlour that day.

Asked if he was confident for the sponsored walk Gary said: “I reckon I will be able to do it.

“I did a walk before when I worked for Butlin’s in aid of a hospice.

“The minimum I would like to raise is £500.”

