Man taken to hospital after Bognor collision

A man was taken to hospital following a collision in Bognor on Christmas Eve, police confirmed.

Police attended the scene following reports of a collision in Stanhorn Grove at 11.53pm on Monday, December 24, a spokesman said.

The scene of the collision

An ambulance took a man to hospital, said the police spokesman.

Police said: "It was a fail-to-stop road traffic collision. The other person involved was not at the scene when police arrived."

