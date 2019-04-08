Man taken to A&E after Selsey Coastguard call out

An elderly man was taken to hospital after being injured on a footpath near Emsworth this afternoon, according to the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team.

In a post on social media, Selsey Coastguard said its team was paged to an incident just after 3pm, near Thornham Marina, Prinsted

It added: "[The] team paged to reports of a 75-year-old man injured on the footpath.

"The casualty was assessed by coastguards and casualty care was given. He was then stretchered to a more accessible place and transport was arranged for the casualty to get to A&E.

"Hayling Coastguard Team were also tasked. In an emergency out at sea, on the beach, or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard!"

