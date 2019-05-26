Man injured in Bognor after collision with car in Burger King car park

A man suffered injuries following a collision with a car in Bognor Regis yesterday (Saturday, May 25).

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in the car park at Burger King in Shripney Road.

Sussex Police said a man in his 40s was left with injuries after he was struck by a black Audi A3 at around 12.30pm.

A spokesman said: “The car then made off from the scene. The car was located further up the road and the driver later located nearby.

“Anyone who saw this incident is asked to contact PC Henwood of the roads policing unit, quoting ref 581 25/5.”