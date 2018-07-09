Man found with stab wound at Bognor property

Sussex Police are appealing for information after a 46-year-old man was taken to hospital on yesterday following reports of a stabbing.

A spokesman confirmed officers were called around 10.45pm by ambulance colleagues who had been called to a property in Belmont Street. They added: “However, the man had gone there around 10pm suffering a wound to the abdomen and it has not yet been established where he sustained the injury.

“He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he remained on Monday afternoon in a stable condition. His injuries. which included a laceration to his face, are not life-threatening.”

Detective sergeant Alan Fenn said: “We believe that this may have happened between 9 and 10pm and I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a fight or an altercation in the area around this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting serial 1622 of 08/07.