Man found with chest and abdomen wounds in Bognor High Street

Sussex Police has issued an appeal for witnesses after a seriously injured man was found in Bognor High Street in the early hours of yesterday morning.

In a statement it said the ambulance service was called at 1.58am on Tuesday (May 19) after a man was discovered with wounds to his chest and abdomen.

It stated that officers were alerted and carried out first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene.

The victim, a 30-year-old local man, was taken to Southampton Hospital for treatment for serious injuries, where he remains at this stage, police confirmed.

The timeframe given for the incident is between 12.05am and 1.58am, anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 72 of 14/05.

Alternatively, people can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111