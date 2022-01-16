Man found dead in field outside Chichester
A body has been found after concerns for a man in a field outside Chichester.
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 1:35 pm
Updated
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 1:38 pm
Police officers were called to a field off Ivy Lane, Westergate around 7.50am on Saturday (January 15).
They were responding to 'concerns for a man', according to Sussex Police.
"Officers attended and the man was sadly declared deceased," a police spokesman said.
"There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed."
