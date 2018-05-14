Man arrested over Chichester A27 cyclist death

Sussex Police has confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

It follows a collision at 7.20am on Thursday which saw a cyclist – who is known to have been 50 and from the Hambledon area but hasn’t been formally identified – die at the scene near the Stockbridge roundabout.

The section of the A27 was closed for more than 12 hours as a result.

A spokesman said the 60-year-old from Norfolk was released under investigation after being interviewed.

Officers are still keen to talk to anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information, but who has not yet come forward.

They are asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Redstone.