Man arrested on suspicion of arson after Bognor Regis fires

A 39-year-old man from Bognor Regis has been arrested on suspicion of arson following two fires in the town.

Firefighters alerted police to a shed fire in Bedford Street at just before 2am today (Monday, October 28), a spokesman said.

Six fire engines – two from Bognor, two from Chichester, one from Littlehampton and one from Arundel, assisted by the aerial ladder platform from Worthing – were sent to extinguish the blaze, according to the fire service.

Residents were warned to avoid the area if possible and to keep windows and doors shut.

At 3.22am, another call was received to bins alight in Longford Road.

There were fears that the fire had spread to a nearby shop, police said.

This was restricted to smoke damage, but some other damage was caused while the fire was being extinguished.

Crews from East Preston, East Wittering, Littlehampton and Worthing worked together to tackle the fire.

A 39-year-old man from Bognor Regis was arrested in the town shortly after 5am on suspicion of arson, police confirmed.

He remained in custody at 2.30pm on Monday.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 120 of 28/10.

