Man arrested after Audi collides with wall in Bognor

A man has been arrested after a green Audi A3 left the road, at the Rowan Way junction with Berghstede Road, last night and collided with a brick wall, Sussex Police has confirmed.

A spokesman said officers were called at 11.20pm and that four vehicles in a parking compound on the other side of the wall were damaged by bricks and debris as a result of the incident.

They added: “One section of wall had to be demolished and made safe by firefighters as it posed a risk to any passer-by.”

A 23-year-old local man suspected of driving the Audi sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, the spokesman said, adding that, following medical treatment, he was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and currently remains in police custody for questioning.