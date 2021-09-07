Major traffic issues in Chichester as lorry and car collide

Emergency services have been called to the Bognor Road Roundabout at about 7.30am, according to traffic reports.

Traffic is slow and queuing along Bognor Road and the A27 Chichester Bypass with vehicles reportedly moving at about 1mph.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service are all said to be at the scene and have been approached for further information.

A vehicle upside down by the Bognor Road Roundabout. Picture courtesy of Neil Jerram