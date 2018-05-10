Major delays after cyclist seriously injured in Chichester collision

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision on the A27 this morning (Thursday).

Motorists are being warned to avoid the Chichester Bypass, which is closed Eastbound at the Stockbridge roundabout and is likely to be closed for some time after the incident.

Sussex Police say the cyclist, a white man in his 50s, was found in the middle of the Eastbound carriageway just beyond the roundabout at around 7.22am.

A spokesperson said he appeared to have been struck from behind by a vehicle which did not stop.

There is queueing traffic due to the incident between A286 Stockbridge Road and B2145 Whyke Road.

Emergency services are on scene.

Westbound traffic is also being affected by roadworks.

Sussex Roads Police said drivers should expect significant delays in the area.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information is asked to report details online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Redstone.