'Magical' footage shows dolphins swimming near Hayling Island

Heather Sullivan left Birdham Pool with her son and husband in their motorboat, Barbara, at about 7.30pm last night (August 24).

Video credit: Tomas Sullivan

The family came across a man who they had initially thought was distressed but was actually pointing them towards a pod a dolphins off Hayling Island.

"There must have been about 15," Heather said, "It was absolutely brilliantly magical."

The pod were swimming near the boat and playing, she said.

Video footage shows a number of dolphins leaping out of the water near the boat in all directions