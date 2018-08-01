Loyal residents fundraising after ‘heartbreaking’ death at Lakeside Holiday Park

Loyal residents of Lakeside Holiday Park are coming together to raise money for the family of a man whose body was found there last week.

Police were called to the park on last Wednesday and the body of a man was recovered from a lake.

The coastguard helicopter was called out

The man has now been named by the coroner’s service as 27-year-old father Shane Gray.

Now park residents have set up a JustGiving page in his memory.

They hope to raise money for the young family he leaves behind.

The page says: “Weʼre raising £400 to help raise some money to support the young family left behind by the tragic loss of their father and partner.

“We all had some very devastating news on the park the other day. We all feel affected by what has happened.

“Absolutely heartbreaking. Please just donate what you can, every penny counts.”

The company that owns Lakeside Holiday Park near Chichester has expressed ‘deepest sympathies’ to Shane’s family.

A spokesman for site owner Park Holidays UK said: “Park Holidays UK extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the person who lost his life today at Lakeside Holiday Park, and to others personally affected by the tragedy.

“We will give every assistance possible to police enquiries into this incident.

“Swimming or bathing in the lakes at the park has never been permitted, and we have issued a further reminder to this effect to park guests and staff.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chloe-muncey