Lotus Styling salon raises £1,000 for charity

A Bognor Regis salon has been fundraising to support the fight against prostate cancer.

Lotus Styling Ltd has run a series of fundraising events in the salon to raise awareness and support for the Prostate Cancer UK charity. They have exceeded the £1,000 target.

Daren Terry, salon owner, said: “Over the past 20 years, the number of men dying from prostate cancer has been steadily increasing as the advances in better treatments haven’t kept pace with the growing older population. Early diagnosis is the key to saving lives. Having lost my father in March this year it is very close to my heart.”

The salon, who are internationally known for their window displays have used the humorous slogan “Gents - how’s your water pressure this spring” in their window to raise awareness for Prostate Cancer UK. This window display was kindly donated by local company, Adapt Display.

Salon owner Kate Terry said: “Last week was International Men’s Health Week and we held a fundraising day on Friday, June 15 with lots of fun activities in the salon to help us reach our target of £1,000. We managed to raise an amazing £1,050 with the support from our clients, staff and friends”.

Prostate cancer has overtaken breast cancer to become the third biggest killer in the UK. One in eight men in the UK will get prostate cancer. Age, ethinicity and family history are also factors.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lotusstyling.