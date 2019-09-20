Lorry and car collide in Sidlesham

A road in Sidlesham is partially blocked following a collision between a lorry and a car, according to travel reports.

The collision took place on the B2145 in Sidlesham by the junction of the B2201 Chichester Road.

Travel news

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

More to follow.

SEE MORE: Helicopter launched following concerns for person drifting on an inflatable ring in Bognor

Extinction Rebellion slogans appear across Chichester ahead of global climate strike

Council planning to consult on closing Chichester primary school