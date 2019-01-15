London wheelchair user set for leap of faith in support of Canine Partners

A wheelchair user is set to take on the world’s highest bungee jump to raise funds for a Midhurst based charity.

Jackie Kennedy is preparing to tackle the bungee jump in South Africa to support the assistance dog charity, Canine Partners, which had transformed her life.

Jackie, 53, will be jumping 709 feet from Bloukrans Bridge in Tsisikamma, South Africa, on Tuesday, February 5, despite living with a serious neurological condition.

She said: “I have decided to take part in this challenge to thank Canine Partners for partnering me with the most amazing dog in the world, my precious boy canine partner Kingston, as my life has been totally transformed in ways I could never imagine.

“Thanks to this awesome charity and my utterly amazing canine partner, I now have a life where I am living it to the fullest and not merely existing as I was previously.”

The aim for Jackie is to raise £10,000 which will sponsor an amazing puppy from selection at eight weeks old through to being matched with a physically disabled person on the waiting list.

Diagnosed with Cauda Equine Syndrome and spinal stenosis in 2007, Jackie underwent two emergency operations, she was left with severe weakness in the lower half of her body and has to use a wheelchair full time.

Jackie, from Poplar in East London, added: “I wanted to take part in something that would challenge me and I have a morbid fear of heights so thought this would be a great opportunity to overcome that fear and make a difference to someone else’s life in the progress.”

Since Canine Partners began in 1990, the volunteers have created hundreds of partnerships, with every donation helping to provide assistance dogs to those who will benefit from their everyday support.

To sponsor Jackie, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/jackieandkingston.

For more information about Canine Partners, or take on a fundraiser, visit the website at www.caninepartners.org.uk.