Littlehampton's joy for poppy appeal collector Snowy as she gets medal from Queen

Littlehampton has reacted with joy for veteran poppy appeal collector Daphne Snowden - known as Snowy - after she was recognised by the Queen for her charitable work.

Yesterday, the 77-year-old from Fitzalan Road was presented with the British Empire Medal for services to charity and the community in Littlehampton.

Daphne Snowden with a friend after accepting her British Empire Medal. Picture: Steve Robards

Despite being confined to a wheelchair aged 38, the retired nurse has raised at least £140,000 for the Royal British Legion over 65 years, and at least £70,000 since 2014.

Since the news was announced yesterday, dozens of people throughout Littlehampton have celebrated her proud moment.

Jack Brown said: "One of a kind this lady. I've had the pleasure of knowing her for many years; well done Snowy, keep it up."

Michelle Potter said: "So pleased for you Snowy, you really deserve the recognition for all your hard work. You are such a lovely lady, with a wicked sense of humour."

Anchorette Parvin-Blackstone said: "Well deserved Snowy, you're an inspiration and I love catching up with you when you're out xxx"

Claire Gill: "Truly amazing and inspirational, wish there were more people like her, had a lovely chat with her on the train one day xx"

Andrew Seggie added: "Never a more deserving lady, absolutely brilliant!!! Well done Snowy, keep up the fantastic fundraising."