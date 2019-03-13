Littlehampton cancer survivor wants opponents for a charity dance-off

A skin cancer survivor who is dancing around Littlehampton to raise money for Cancer Research UK is now on the lookout for a worthy dance-off opponent.

Gary Broughton, 47, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, has turned heads with his dancing, which he will be doing each day in March to raise £1,000.

Gary Broughton, 47, is looking for people to take him on in a charity dance-off

Now, he is stepping up his fundraising campaign by looking for someone to take part in a dance-off against him to raise more money for Cancer Research UK.

He said: “I danced for 10 hours straight once, so if you can beat that, bring it on.”

He said the reaction since the initial story on his dancing campaign had been 'crazy' and he hoped the dance-off could continue to boost the profile of his campaign.

Gary has a fundraising page where people can donate, and The George Inn pub in Surrey Street, Littlehampton, also now has a charity box for him.

Gary's moves are inspired by Keith Flint from The Prodigy, he said

Inspired by the moves of the late Keith Flint from The Prodigy, he said his next goal was to appear on Britain's Got Talent.

He said: "I want to show the world what I can do."

To get involved in the charity stunt, message Gary on Facebook.