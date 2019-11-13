Littlehampton boxing coach to go 50 rounds for children’s hospice

Chris Wright, who runs the boxing gym

Chris Wright owns and coaches at The Belt Boxing Gym, Littlehampton’s only white collar boxing gym, focusing on providing affordable training to the town’s youth.

On top of his sterling community work, Chris is taking part in a boxathon on Saturday for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

His remarkable feat will take in 50 two-minute rounds – encompassing ten rounds with a one-minute break in between, with a ten-minute break between each bout of ten rounds – a total of three hours and 20 minutes.

Chris said: “I love boxing as a metaphor for life, the discipline it teaches all of us, to be able to get back up when we are knocked down, to keep trying against the odds.

“I think that the children and parents who use Chestnut Tree House, as well as the staff there need as much help as I can give them. It is such a worthy cause.

“I am very nervous about spending so much time in the ring and hoping to raise as much as possible for a great local charity.”