Littlehampton Bonfire celebrations will be going ahead this year

Littlehampton Bonfire Society has called for new members ahead of this year’s event.

Last year, thousands of people lined the streets to see the torchlight procession which ended with the lighting of the bonfire in East Green.

The date for this year's bonfire celebrations has been set

The date of this year’s event was set for Saturday, October 26, by the society’s committee at a recent meeting.

Sue Baker, press officer for the society, said that in its heyday the group had three or four times as many members as it does now, and spiralling costs to run the event meant that for the first time, 25 per cent of the money raised on the night will be needed to fund the celebrations.

The projected cost of this year’s event was £29,000.

Sue said: “We are dwindling and we need more members. If you love the annual bonfire event and would be sad to see it end then don’t be put off any longer if you are thinking of joining, or there may not be a bonfire society to join.”

Visit littlehamptonbonfiresociety.co.uk for details on membership costs and how to become a member.