Lifetime Achievement Award for 'remarkable' charity boss

A charity founder, chairman and CEO has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Diana Levantine is chairman and co-founder of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust based in Walburton.

The evenings host, Vicky Edwards said Diana's passion and dedication for the Snowdrop Trust was 'remarkable'.

She said: "Diana continues to give talks and raise money to allow this most crucial of work to continue. The face and drive of the charity, she is simply incredible."

Diana said: "On Saturday morning I received an email, I had no idea I was even up for it.

"I was contacted during the week about the event and told that representatives from the Chichester Chamber of Commerce would be there and would I like to join them, but I couldn't make it.

"I wish I had been there, I'm devastated but I'm absolutely thrilled to have won it.

"It is a huge honour to be given the award."

Jan Murphy's son was diagnosed with a tumour at the age of 12 and said The Snowdrop Trust had been 'incredibly supportive'.

She said: "He came home really disabled, we were terrified. I didn't know how to care for a child with serious disabilities.

"The Snowdrop trust we there when we were scared.

"Tyler is now 21. We will always consider ourselves a Snowdrop family."

Jan explained that Tyler had gone on to set up his own charity, Tyler's Trust'.

"He wanted to announce to thank the Snowdrop office. He talked to Diane about it and has raised over £100,000 for local children who have got terminal illnesses."

