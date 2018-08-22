Lifeboat called out to upturned dinghy in Pagham

Selsey RNLI was called to an upturned sailing dinghy off Pagham on Sunday, August 19.

The RNLI said its inshore lifeboat (ILB) was launched at 1.16pm after a windsurfer reported the upturned Topper sailing boat to the UK Coastguards.

In a statement it said: “The ILB with a crew of three volunteers headed to a position half a mile off Dark Lane, arriving on scene at 1.33pm to find the Pagham sailing club’s own safety boat had the Topper under tow.”

It continued: “The ILB escorted the safety boat back to Pagham sailing club and then returned to Selsey.

“The sailing club had several boats racing and unfortunately a few of them were caught out and capsized so the safety boat recovered the crews that couldn’t re-right their boats before returning to tow the empty boats in.

“This info was passed to the Coastguards but after the windsurfer reported it they requested the launch of the ILB.”