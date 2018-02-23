Lib Dem and Labour wins in Bognor by-elections

It proved an interesting night at the polls as the result of three by-elections came in, and none of them were blue.

Yesterday saw residents vote to fill the seats left on both district and Marine ward by the death of councillor Dougal Maconachie as well as the resignation of councillor Dan Barnes for the Hatherleigh ward.

Matt Stanley, took the both for Marine, and takes the number of Lib Dems up to seven councillors on Arun while Labour candidate Damien Enticott claimed the majority in the small Hatherleigh ward with a reported 46 votes, to Lib Dem’s 29 and Conservative’s five.

Mr Stanley got 309 votes for the district seat and who will join councillor Jim Brooks, Independent Party, as ward member for Marine.

Deputy political editor Oli Poole shared the break down of votes online as the result came in.

He asked: “Of course, by-elections often throw up surprise results - but how significant are these victories?” A question he is sure to look to answer in next week’s paper.

The turnout in each ward was recorded at around 20 per cent.

To read more news about Bognor Regis, click HERE