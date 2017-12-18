Leyton Orient to visit Bognor in FA Trophy

The Rocks have landed a plum FA Trophy draw - they'll host Leyton Orient in the second round of the competition.

Orient were a Football League club until the end of last season, when they were relegated from League Two.

They are sure to draw a large crowd to Nyewood Lane for the tie on Saturday, January 13.

Bognor have missed out on the chance to face a league club by reaching the first round of the FA Cup in recent years, but this is almost as good as doing so.

The £7,000 prize pot for the winners of the tie adds to the potential for it to be a great day for the club.

The men from Brisbane Road have struggled to adapt to life in the National League this season and sit 20th with just six wins from their 24 games - a record not unlike the Rocks' one in National League South.

Full draw

1 Ebbsfleet United v Warrington Town or Altrincham

2 Kidderminster Harriers v Stockport County

3 East Thurrock United v Chester

4 Bognor Regis Town v Leyton Orient

5 Braintree Town or Brackley Town v Barrow

6 Chesham United or Weston Super Mare v Workington

7 Billericay Town v Stourbridge

8 FC Halifax Town or Macclesfield Town v Maidenhead United

9 Maidstone United v Hampton & Richmond Borough or Heybridge Swifts

10 Dover Athletic v Marine

11 Gateshead or Guiseley v Dartford or Boreham Wood

12 Wealdstone v Hereford

13 Sutton United v Hendon

14 Blyth Spartans or AFC Telford United v Bromley

15 Spennymore Town or Gainsborough Trinity v Solihull Moors or Tranmere Rovers

16 St Albans City v Harrogate Town