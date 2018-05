If you live in Felpham and your prized goldfish are disappearing from your pond I’ve clocked the culprits – it’s seagulls.

I could not believe my eyes to see them land on my uncle’s roof in Rectory Gardens with lovely orange goldfish wriggling in their beaks.

You need to net over your ponds to keep your fish safe and most importantly to keep children safe from the very real dangers of garden ponds.

Miss J Marple

Hook Lane

Bognor Regis