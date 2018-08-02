Lego exhibition at Novium Museum sneak preview

Children had a sneak preview before The Novium Museum’s new summer exhibition opened on Saturday.

Bricks Britannia: A History of Britain in Lego Bricks, features more than 30 models and 150,000 bricks built by Bright Bricks, the leading company for Lego brick creations, including an 8m model of the Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive, with light, sound and smoke effects.

Local children have been having fun making LEGO brick models during a sneak preview of The Novium Museums new summer blockbuster exhibition. Bricks Britannia: A History of Britain in LEGO Bricks, features more than 30 stunning models built by Bright Bricks. Picture by Dan Stevens.

Lego fans are encouraged to put their skills to the test with a range of events to run alongside the exhibition.

Children can let their imagination lead them with a Brick Pit, with the chance to dive into a pool of 70,000 Lego bricks and build whatever comes to mind.

Tomorrow (Friday) night adults can leave the children at home for an exclusive opportunity to indulge in brick building activities after hours, which includes a one-off session for adults to enter the Brick Pit.

Make and Take sessions run on selected dates from August 8 until October 27. Children can choose between a Lego Brick train, unicorn or bird, which they can create at the museum and take home.

You could have your own creation displayed in the exhibition in a Britannia Building Competition. Models should represent an iconic moment in Britain’s history.

The Novium will also be introducing relaxed, autism friendly early openings.

“Lego bricks are enjoyed by all ages, from young children to adults, and the events offer something for everyone to enjoy,” said cllr Eileen Lintill, cabinet member for community service at Chichester District Council.

“The exhibition provides a fascinating insight into important moments in British history, which we hope children will be inspired to learn more about. We are really excited about this new exhibition – it’s a must-see for the whole family.”

Running until October 31, admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted.

