‘Larger than life’ former Chichester Mayor will be ‘missed by many’

Tributes have been paid to Terry France, a ‘larger than life’ former Mayor of Chichester.

Mr France died on January 3, aged 81.

Terry France, the two-time Chichester Mayor, raised thousands for charity

He was Chichester Mayor in 1978 and 1982, and he and his late wife Daphne were both city councillors.

“He was a father, grandad and friend to many and a larger than life character who will be missed by many,” his family said in a statement.

Born in Leeds in 1939, Mr France served in the RAF before he and his wife moved to Chichester.

He ran his own company, TM France Insurance Brokers, for 25 years, starting in South Pallant and then moving to West Street and then Crane Street.

Mr France had a love barrel pianos, music boxes and paraphernalia and would regularly play by the Market Cross, raising thousands for charity in the process.

Mr and Mrs France retired to the Isle of Wight for a quieter life and set up home in Shanklin.

He continued raising money for the RNLI and the Earl Mountbatten Hospice on the Isle of Wight.

His funeral will be held at the Isle of Wight Crematorium on Tuesday, January 23 at 11.15am.

Family flowers only and any donations if desired to William Hall Funeral Directors, Winford, IOW, care of the RNLI Cowes.