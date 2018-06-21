Lack of funding sees Birdman cancelled for this year

The International Bognor Birdman event has been cancelled for 2018 and the future events will be held every other year, the organising committee has announced.

Sarah Boote-Cook, Jim Brooks, Jan Malpas and Steve Hearn blamed the decision on a lack of the final funding, however, the committee stated efforts will continue in order to ensure 2019’s event can take off.

In a statement it said August 12 will be a ‘FunDay Sunday’ in aid of International Bognor Birdman 2019.

Futher details are set to be released in the next month but the committee has promised it has ‘special’ and ‘unique’ ideas for the event.

it will will take place on the promenade and around the pier.

It also outlined hopes for next year’s Birdman to become a ‘whole town affair’, with a dedicated zone for the event stretching between the end of the pier into the town centre and high street.

It stated: “We want the town and community to go Birdman crazy.

“The local town businesses want to be involved and assist with funding, as well as the town centre manager.

“So International Bognor Birdman planning starts today for 2019 and what a unique show Bognor Regis will be putting on, for us, the UK and the world to see.”

The committee said both the FunDay and Birdman events would alternate years.