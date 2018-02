Sussex Police is seeking to reassure residents that posts on social media regarding knife point robberies in the Felpham and Elmer area are ‘fake news’.

A spokesman said officers ‘are aware of a rumour circulating on Facebook’ but said: “This is fake news and no such incidents have been reported to us.”

They added: “Please think first before letting your imagination run riot with stupid claims like this - at the very least they are foolish, but they also raise alarm completely unnecessarily.”