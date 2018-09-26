Junior school maintains ‘good’ Ofsted rating

A primary school has been told it continues to offer a good quality of education.

Nyewood C of E Junior, in Bognor Regis, has received a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted after a short inspection on July 17.

In a letter to the headteacher, published on September 14, inspector Mr Newberry said the leadership team has ‘expanded provision’ and ‘implemented several improvements’ since its last visit and that the school ‘continues to offer a very nurturing and inclusive atmosphere’.

The last Ofsted inspection at the Brent Road school, which is open to seven to 11 year olds and can take up to 360 pupils, was a full inspection in March 2014, when it was also found good.

In his report earlier this month, Mr Newberry added: “Leaders, governors and staff share high ambitions for the pupils in your care and work as a united team to improve the quality of provision for all pupils, particularly the most vulnerable.

“You provide vision and clear leadership which is recognised and highly valued by staff, parents and carers, and the local authority.”

Safeguarding was found ‘effective’, with all safeguarding arrangements deemed ‘fit for purpose’.

Mr Newberry said: “You, your staff and governors rightly place an appropriately high emphasis on pupils’ safety and welfare.”

As well as looking at safeguarding, Mr Newberry said he focused on specific aspects such as how pupils are being supported, especially disadvantaged pupils, to improve reading skills and the attendance of disadvantaged pupils and those who have SEN and/or disabilities.

Headteacher Mr Jon Williams said: “Everyone at the school is proud to serve our community and were thrilled to receive such a positive endorsement from Mr Newberry.

“The staff, leaders, governors and clergy have worked tirelessly as a team to ensure that the school continues on its journey of improvement, not only raising standards but also developing its strong Christian character.”

The Ofsted result comes after the school was rated good in its SIAMS inspection (Statuatory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) in January, which is carried out by The Church of England.