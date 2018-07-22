International teachers welcomed

Felpham Communituy College (FCC) welcomed two student teachers from South Korea this month, in conjunction with the University of Chichester - the second year the school has taken part in this initiative.

The students, Ms Jung Eun young and Ms Kim Ha Kyoung, spent seven days at Felpham investigating the British education system. They observed and took part in lessons as well as speaking to students and familiarising themselves with school systems and routines.

Group showing hearts

They were particularly interested in Felpham’s Rights Respecting Schools initiative and the work students lead with the Student Council. The visitors finished their visit with presenting to a group of students about Korea - their education system, industries and culture.

Mr Darbyshire, curriculum leader for Business and Vocational Studies, said: “Last year we really enjoyed having our visitors from South Korea and this year it has proved another success. They have given us a real insight into the life and culture in Korea and our students have found it fascinating. It has been great to see how interested Ms.Jung Eun young and Ms. Kim Ha Kyoung have been in our school culture and our Rights Respecting Schools work and how well our students interacted with them in lessons and within their presentation.”

Year Seven student Nancy Newstead said: “The Korean ladies were really nice, really friendly and it was interesting to hear about life in Korea. They taught us the symbol for the Korean heart and my friends are I am going to use it! I had never really thought about going to Korea, but since the presentation it sounds like a really interesting place to visit as their culture is so different from ours.”