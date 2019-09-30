In pictures: Large emergency response to Henfield house fire

Upon arrival, crews found a fire to the rear of the property in London Road involving a conservatory and single storey extension. A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a house on fire in London Road, Henfield, at 3.39pm on Sunday, September 29. A crew from Henfield was mobilised alongside two from Horsham, one from Worthing, two East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service crews from Brighton, and the Incident Command Unit from Bognor Regis. To bring the fire under control crews used seven sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels, two jets and compressed air foam. Following an extensive search and working with the police it was established that the occupiers were away for the day. The property was 30 per cent damaged by fire with the remainder of the property badly damaged by heat and smoke. Crews remained at the scene damping down and identifying any hotspots until 7.51pm, before officers returned just before midnight to reinspect the property.” A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "At 15.51 yesterday (Sunday) we sent an ambulance and our HART team to persons reported trapped in a fire at London Road, Henfield. The building was found to be unoccupied."

