I'm a Celebrity star and actor John Barrowman reveals he met his husband in Chichester

Actor John Barrowman revealed he met his husband after performing in a show in Chichester, on ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here last night (Tuesday).

John, who is well known for playing Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and Torchwood, began his professional acting career on the theatre stage in London's West End in 1989.

Whilst John and football manager Harry Redknapp were sharing their stories of how they met their partners, John revealed that his first date with husband Scott Gill came after performing a show in Chichester.

John said: "I was doing a play in Chichester and a friend of ours brought Scott down.

"After the show, I spoke to him and it was then that I knew that was the person I was going to spend the rest of my life with."

We believe John was referring to Patrick Hamilton's 1993 show Rope, in which he starred as lead character Wyndham Brandon at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Incredibly, John also revealed that he was joined by American singer and actress Cher, when he later arranged his first date with Scott.

He added: "I said [to Scott] 'let's go out to dinner' and the night we were going to go for a meal, I got a call and they said it was Cher on the line.

"They said she was in last night and saw the show and she wants to take me out to dinner tonight.

"I said well that's amazing but I can't go! They put me through and I spoke to her and said 'I'm sorry I can't go to dinner with you tonight, there is someone that I'm interested in and I'm taking them out to dinner'.

"She said bring him along, so my first date, really, was with Cher!."

