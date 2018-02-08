Hunt for two men after burglars target the elderly in Arun

Police investigating two burglaries in Arun are appealing for help to find two men.

Detective constable Ellie Hughes said: “These men have targeted elderly people, we are asking you speak to older relatives, friends or neighbours to warn them about letting people into their homes.”

Both distraction burglaries took place on Monday (February 5), between 2pm and 3pm in St John’s Close, Aldingbourne and at 5pm in Herington Road, Arundel.

In a statement police said: “Two men knocked on the doors of two houses and claimed to be from the water board.

“They asked to come into the house and run the taps, while doing so, one of the men had stolen money from a handbag.”

DC Hughes added: “Both victims describe one of the men as white, in his 30s, slim build wearing a woolly hat, dark jacket, dark trousers and a florescent jacket.

“One of the men has briefly shown a ID card but there was no obvious photo or branding.

“We are advising people check the identity of callers by calling the company they claim to be from. Do not use numbers they provide, use numbers from your service providers.”

Anyone who saw these men or has any information is urged to contact police online quoting serial 931 of 05/02.