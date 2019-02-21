How a Bognor woman lost 8st and found friendship by cycling

A woman who has transformed her life by cycling has inspired dozens of other people who struggle with their weight to do the same.

Clair Goddard, 53, from Aldwick said she was waiting for a doctor’s appointment ten years ago when she stood up on hearing her name called and passed out.

Clair Goddard, during her weight loss journey with HOOP Community Bognor.

“I was in hospital for three weeks and I knew I had to change my life,” she said.

Clair lost a bit of weight on months of crash dieting but knew it wasn’t sustainable.

Support came in the form of HOOP (Helping Overcome Obesity Problems), which has a branch in Bognor and offers a personal and non-judgemental approach. Through cycling Clair said she found friendship, fun and confidence being out and about, a much-needed boost to her mental as well as physical health.

Clair said: “It’s really great to be with like-minded people and we’re not talking about food and diet all the time.

“I think that’s what people think – they need to go on a diet – when all we want is to be treated like normal people and whatever the mistakes we’ve made in the past that mean we are the way we are, I’m still a person, I still have emotions and feelings.”

For Clair, who is part of the Breeze Girls and Cycle Bognor, cycling has helped her drop to 18 stone.

“I won’t drop any more but I think nothing of cycling 40, 50 miles,” Clair said. “I have a bit of excitement when I’m going out on my bike, it’s a lovely environment.”

She said the culture in the Breeze Girls was never to leave someone behind and from that kindness shown to her, she wanted to do the same for others and challenge attitudes towards obesity and fat shaming.

“My passion is to see big people cycle, people who are maybe locked in their home. At HOOP meetings we get people who won’t have gone out for four to five years because they’re scared of the stigma.”

Since Clair volunteered to share her story, the Observer has had dozens of letters from people inspired by her example.

Barbara Glynn said HOOP had helped her depression and on completing her first bike ride she felt she ‘could conquer the world’.

She said: “HOOP helped me turn my life around. I am now much more confident, have a better job, a lovely circle of friends and no medication.”

Cycling courses are available on March 16, May 11, June 11 and July 9 for absolute beginners. Text 07930104360 or find HOOP Bognor on Facebook. The HOOP Healthy Heart project is funded by Heart Research UK and Subway.