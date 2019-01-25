House of Fraser store manager thanks loyal Chichester customers on eve of closure

Loyal customers of Chichester's House of Fraser have today been thanked by the store manager.

Earlier this year, the store in West Street was named as one of 31 across the UK that would close, putting more than 160 jobs at risk in the city.

House of Fraser was then bought out by retail giant Sports Direct, but the Chichester branch was not saved.

On the eve of its closure, store manager Rob Evans has made the following comment: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal customers for their support over the past 46 years.

"House of Fraser has been part of the Chichester community for nearly half a century and we would like to thank our staff, both past and present, for their hard work and commitment.”

The landlord for the Chichester site has said they did ‘everything they could’ to keep the store open and promised the store will not become a boarded up ‘eyesore’ after the chain confirmed the closure in June.

Director of the Charities Property Fund, Harry Foster, said the fund, as landlord, would do ‘anything that will be positive for jobs and for Chichester’ in decisions about replacing the store.