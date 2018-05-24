Hotham Park covered in red, white and blue

The community of Bognor Regis joined together in celebration of newly weds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Hotham Park in Bognor Regis had waves of the union flag running throughout it on Saturday May, 19.

Hotham Park full with the community ready to watch the royal wedding

The park held a special one off big screen viewing of the royal wedding to which large crowns attended prepared with beverages, picnic blankets and camping chairs.

With friends and families gathered in celebration on the sunny day there was brilliant atmosphere that surrounded the Bognor Regis park.

Some residents of Bognor Regis also enjoyed the special occasion in the comfort of their own homes, celebrating in style with a well presented afternoon tea and other tasty beverages.

The wedding was also shown on the big screen in Arundel’s Herington Field which proved popular with residents as large crowds gathered.