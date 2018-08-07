Hotham Park Country Fair in pictures

Live entertainment, attractions and more drew dozens of people to Bognor over the weekend.

The annual Hotham Park Country Fair, which is organised by Hotham Park Heritage Trust, returned for its 17th outing, running on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

High Sheriff of West Sussex Caroline Nicholls opened the event on Saturday, accompanied by Arun District Council chairman Alan Gammon, Bognor mayor councillor Stephen Reynolds and chairman of Hotham Park Heritage Trust Rosemary Warren.

Amid the fun, police were called in the early hours of Sunday morning with a report of tents set up for the event having been ‘slashed’.

Event organiser Debbie Northcott said: “It was a very successful event marred by mindless vandalism.

“The weather was perfect, the people came in there thousands and we had a fabulous time, apart from the vandalism.

“We had 77 stallholders and this year we had a new attraction – the Yarnsmith from Norwich who was very entertaining and very unique to our fair.

“The bandstand line-up was excellent,” she added.

Speaking of visitor attendance she said: “We think it was the biggest turnout ever.

“Some people said they didn’t think it was quite so big but I thought it was bursting at the seams. But it’s hard to judge.”

Debbie has been with the trust for the past four and a half years and has worked as the event organiser for the last three fairs – 2016, 2017 and 2018.

All money raised goes back into the park and the last three have generated funds for the Alice in Wonderland sculptures created by Simon Groves.

