Hot soup for Chichester’s homeless every night

Hot, tasty soup is being delivered to people sleeping rough on Chichester’s streets each night thanks to a partnership between volunteers and a city centre restaurant.

In November, with winter biting, Donna Ockenden, founder of the Four Streets Project, approached Purchases in North Street.

Danny Bullock, Purchases chef and general manager, soon contacted Munneries, their local fruit and vegetable supplier.

Munneries now supplies market vegetables for the restaurant’s expert chefs to turn into nutritious and warming soup for Four Street volunteers to hand out to the homeless, alongside the fresh food supplied by Eat in North Street and Pret a Manager in East Street.

Donna said: “We are so grateful for the help provided by Purchases Restaurant in ensuring our homeless community can benefit from warming, delicious and highly nutritious soup on a nightly basis.

“It is fantastic to have the support of Chichester’s number one restaurant in helping to ensure good nutrition is provided to Chichester’s homeless community.”

Tim Vaughan, owner of Purchases, said: “As Chichester’s leading restaurant, voted number one on Trip Advisor within our first year, we are based right in the heart of Chichester where the Four Streets do such amazing work.

“We were so pleased to be asked to help the unfortunate people living on the streets in our community.

“Danny, our chef-trained general manager, uses local fresh vegetables to ensure maximum taste and most importantly good nutrition in the soup we provide to the homeless community via Four streets.

“None of us could imagine living in such difficult circumstances and we are so glad to provide this ongoing support.”