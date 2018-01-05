Hospital radio says goodbye to two beloved studio stars

Chichester Hospital Radio staff have been saddened by the loss of two long serving and dedicated members over Christmas.

Between them Ken Knight and Mark Hughes had given almost sixty years of service to the station.

Mark Hughes was a keen aviator and spent many years at the station

Head of programmes Pete Crew said: “Both men were totally dedicated and professional, yet breathed the spirit of entertainment.

“They were a delight to be with and friends of us all.”

The radio station began after Ken started broadcasting the weekly Sunday service from the St Richard’s Hospital chapel.”

From humble beginnings the radio service has continued to grow and in 2017 underwent a major refit with the installation of digital equipment.

Throughout his career with the radio station, Ken maintained his position as presenter and producer of OASIS, a non-denominational religious programme broadcast every evening at 10pm with a live version on a Sunday night.

In September 2004, the second studio was dedicated and renamed the OASIS studio in his honour.

Ken was honoured by being made a life Vice President of the Association in 2016.

Pete said: “He was a soft spoken, kindly man who always made time to help others and will be much missed by his friends, colleagues and fellow members.

“He epitomised the spirit and ethos of hospital radio and always sounded as if he was talking to one person.”

Ken died on December 18 and Mark on December 27, after both had battled illness.

Born in Havant, Mark was a keen aviator and taught people to fly at both Goodwood and Shoreham.

On one occasion Mark arrived at the studio dressed in his pilot’s shirt with epaulettes with fresh French bread, cheeses and wine.

Pete said: “He was a gentle, patient, kind and funny man who made a friend of everyone.”

“A member for almost twenty years, he was always encouraging and supportive to fellow broadcasters forging friendships that lasted long after they had moved on.

“It is so sad that after so many years service, neither saw the new studio complex they would surely have enjoyed.”

Ken’s funeral takes place at St Mary’s Church in Aldingbourne at 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Mark’s will take place at 10.45am at the Oaks Crematorium in Havant on Monday, January 15.