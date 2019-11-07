Horseriders take to the beach in Climping

Horseriding along the beach in Climping

Jo Jones, who owns a stables in Amberley, said she tried to visit the coast two or three times a month with the horses, who ‘absolutely love’ trotting through the waves.

On the ‘beautiful’ day pictured, Jo was riding Wiseguy, an old show jumper who has competed in Spain in France.

Jo said members of the public seemed to enjoy watching them ride past, adding; “I get lots of people wanting to take our photo.”

