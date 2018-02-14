Home care specialist to offer helping hand in Chichester

A nationwide home care specialist is set to bring its visiting care service to a new branch in Chichester.

Helping Hands Chichester will serve Bognor Regis, Selsey, Charlton, Midhurst, Billingshurst and the surrounding areas.

The new Helping Hands branch offers fully-trained care specialists, providing care support to people of all ages through hourly visiting care - including companionship, cooking and cleaning, and personal care - as well as condition-led care support, clinical, palliative and respite and emergency care.

Chichester will see 50 care jobs come to the area, as Helping Hands brings new employment opportunities to the town.

All of Helping Hands’ visiting carers undertake three days of intensive training at the branch to help them develop the skills they need to provide close one-to-one support for a customer in their own home.

Helping Hands also provides live-in care across the entirety of England and Wales. Live-in carers undergo five days of extensive training at Helping Hands’ Centre of Excellence, which is designed to simulate a customer’s home and trains them on how to react in certain scenarios.

To find out more about the new branch in Chichester, visit www.helpinghandshomecare.co.uk/our-locations/chichester.