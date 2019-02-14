Here's why you might see red bows and love hearts around Bognor today...

Red bows and love hearts have appeared around the town today (Thursday 14) as a Valentine's Day gift to the people of Bognor Regis.

Appearing overnight, some of the bows and love hearts will have messages attached to them that might get you prizes in some of the town's businesses.

Chairman of the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID) said: "It was an initiative from one of the directors at the BID to do something on Valentine's Day that was special for the town and was really to get people out and about.

"Several shops have put on special offers for Valentine's Day and the BID have supported the initiative by sponsoring the prizes. It's just a nice thing to do to give something back to the people of Bognor Regis. It is hoped it will bring people into Bognor Regis."

